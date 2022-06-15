Dona Ponepinto, the president and CEO of United Way of Pierce County, this month became the newest president of The Association of Junior Leagues International board of directors.
Ponepinto spent the last year as president-elect of the women’s leadership organization with more than 125,000 members in almost 300 independent Junior Leagues in four countries, according to a news release.
Her term as president will run for two years.
Ponepinto is a member of the Junior League of Tacoma and a former member and past president of the Junior Leagues of Detroit and Long Beach, California. She has been CEO of United Way of Pierce County since 2014 and was profiled in South Sound Business in 2020.
Ponepinto will work closely with AJLI’s board and staff to further AJLI’s strategic plan launched during the organization’s centennial year and the refreshed language of its mission: to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.
Junior League was founded in 1901.
“Dona is a strong leader with an exceptional background in nonprofit management,” Bett Williams, past president of the AJLI board, said in the release. “Her ability to motivate and lead organizations will be instrumental in spearheading the Leagues’ Mission.”