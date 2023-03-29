Union Marine — which has locations in Seattle, Fife, Bellingham, Pacific, and Issaquah — is opening a new showroom in Seattle to showcase Nautique ski and wake boats. Union Marine and Nautique merged three years ago.
The new showroom will be celebrated with an opening day party from 3-8 p.m. on May 6 and will be open to the public. The catered event will feature live music and boats and commemorate the start of boating season.
The new showroom will provide indoor space with the Nautique product line for the first time, a release noted.
“Introducing this new showroom will elevate the experience we offer to our current and future customers,” said Union Marine CEO Kevin Roggenbuck in a prepared statement.