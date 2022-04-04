WorkSource is hosting April 11-22 a free, 10-day Underground Communications Construction Training at Talking Cedar in Rochester from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event’s curriculum and trainers are part of Redline Training Academy, a consulting firm offering multiple training courses on different sectors of communications construction. The event also will host guest trainers from Vermeer Northwest specializing in sales and heavy-equipment machinery rentals.
Upon completion, participants will graduate with certifications in directional drill maintenance and safety, ladder safety, mini excavator maintenance and safety, and also will receive extra mentoring and résumé building.
On the last day of the course, each student will have the opportunity to meet with and be interviewed by local construction-industry professionals who are currently hiring.
Eligible participants should be currently unemployed or looking for employment, at least 18 years old, able to work on their feet all day, have no record of employer theft or robbery felonies, be able to lift 40 to 50 pounds, and have a valid driver’s license.
With funding provided by PacMtn Workforce Development Council, the WorkSource Underground Communications Construction Training is expected to be the only training of its kind on the West Coast.
Local partners include the Chehalis Tribe, Redline Training, Vermeer, and Talking Cedar. Interested parties should submit their application online. They will be contacted by a WorkSource representative to assess eligibility and discuss the registration process.