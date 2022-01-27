Adding $15.5 million in committed capital from Umpqua Bank, the Small Business Flex Fund — which provides access to flexible, low-interest loans and business support services to small businesses and nonprofits across the state — has now raised a total of $85.5 million to help benefit small businesses and nonprofits, particularly those in underrepresented communities.
The Flex Fund’s target is $100 million in raised capital to support the recovery of small businesses and nonprofits statewide.
Launched earlier this summer, the Flex Fund is a public-private partnership aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits recuperate from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and revive their business. It began with a $30 million contribution from the Washington State Department of Commerce and has since raised an additional $55.5 million from Umpqua Bank, Heritage Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and WaFd Bank.
To date, the Flex Fund has provided more than $27.5 million in low-interest loans of up to $150,000 each to 330 small businesses and nonprofits in need. The Flex Fund works with and through local Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which serve under-resourced communities and under-banked businesses the Small Business Flex Fund aims to help.