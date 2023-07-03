The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded 78 grants to local nonprofits across the bank’s geographic footprint, including more than 20 organizations in Washington.
The grants, which ranged between $5,000 and $10,000, totaled $417,000. The grants this cycle supported nonprofits across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Nevada, and are part of the bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program, a release said.
This cycle’s recipient organizations were selected from among hundreds of applicants who demonstrated a commitment to improving economic prosperity for under-resourced people, families, and small businesses in at least one of the following areas: college, career and technical readiness; financial competency; housing stability and homeownership; entrepreneurship and business expansion; small-business support and financial guidance; family engagement and resiliency; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; and technical and digital connectivity, the release said.
“We’re honored to partner with (the awarded organizations) by investing in their critical work, and we look forward to supporting many more organizations in 2023 through our giving and volunteerism programs," said Randy Choy, vice president of philanthropy programs and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, in a prepared statement.
The grants mark the first of three grant cycles in 2023, and the first cycle following the merger between Umpqua Bank and Columbia Bank in March. Following the completion of the merger, Umpqua Bank and parent company Columbia Banking System disbursed $20 million to the charitable foundation.