U.S Bank announced in a press release this week that its goals-coaching program is expanding to Seattle.
Originally established in Las Vegas in 2020, the program is intended to help clients set goals and create a digital timeline for meeting those goals through one-on-one coaching sessions.
Anyone can access this coaching program, but U.S. Bank has already partnered with Seattle-based organizations that will offer goals coaching to their members. These organizations include the Seattle Metro Chamber of Commerce and the United Negro College Fund.
“We’re excited to offer Seattle Metro Chamber members free goals coaching through our new program with U.S. Bank,” said Alicia Teel, senior vice president of the Chamber's executive department in a statement. “If you’re an employee of a member company – small businesses, major employers, and everyone in between – you can get connected to a local coach who will tailor their guidance based on your goals and will work with you on strategy and motivation on an ongoing basis.”
The Greater Seattle Business Association, Washington’s LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce, and the Latino Chamber of Commerce are expected to partner with U.S. Bank to offer goals coaching as well.
There are currently three goals coaches from U.S. Bank already working in Seattle. They are Marlie Love, Tiffany Fritchman, and Tamra Clark Champion. All have experience in coaching and goal achievement.
“Our goals coaches provide a safe space for people to share and explore how to turn their passions or dreams into an action plan,” said Champion in a statement. “Whether you have always wanted to start a business, wish to be debt free or want to restart your career, our goals coaches can help you identify your goals and create a roadmap to achieve them — all with one-on-one support along the way.”
U.S. Bank’s goals coaches aim to help people reach their life goals by providing them with connections and support, without solely focusing on financial advice.
