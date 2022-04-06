If you live, work, go to school, or have kids who go to school in Tacoma’s 98404 or 98409 ZIP codes, you can vote on how to spend $100,000 on cultural programming.
Through a participatory budgeting project led by the Public Health Centers for Excellence at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in partnership with Tacoma Creates, community members in East and South Tacoma can vote on which $100,000 cultural project they most want to see in their community.
Click here for project descriptions and online voting. In-person ballot boxes will also be placed in locations like libraries, community centers, and the Tacoma Mall.
Each $100,000 project is funded though Tacoma Creates, a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences throughout Tacoma by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. The two neighborhoods selected for this project are among the Health Department’s Communities of Focus.
The projects receiving the most votes will be announced in early June, then implemented in 2022 and/or 2023, depending on the project.