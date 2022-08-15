Two new councilmembers, Paul Herrera and Olgy Diaz, were appointed to the Tacoma City Council last week.
Herrera was appointed to serve as the Pierce County Council District 2 representative. He succeeds Hans Zeiger, who recently announced his resignation and officially stepped down on July 31.
Herrera is a Puyallup Tribal police officer and military veteran.
Diaz was appointed to serve the Tacoma City Council in the vacant At-Large position 7. She is the government affairs director for Forterra, a land conservation and stewardship organization. She is the first Latina to serve on the council.