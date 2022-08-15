Courtesy of Joe Franco, Office of Council Member Olgy Diaz

Left to right: Councilmembers John Hines, Kristina Walker, and Kiara Daniels, Mayor Victoria Woodards, appointed council member Olgy Diaz, Deputy Mayor Catherina Ushka, council members Keith Blocerk and Joe Bushnell. 

Two new councilmembers, Paul Herrera and Olgy Diaz, were appointed to the Tacoma City Council last week.

Herrera was appointed to serve as the Pierce County Council District 2 representative. He succeeds Hans Zeiger, who recently announced his resignation and officially stepped down on July 31. 

Herrera is a Puyallup Tribal police officer and military veteran.

Diaz was appointed to serve the Tacoma City Council in the vacant At-Large position 7. She is the government affairs director for Forterra, a land conservation and stewardship organization. She is the first Latina to serve on the council.

