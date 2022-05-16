After Turkish Airlines’ global advertising campaign at Super Bowl LVI, the air carrier is following up on its promise to connect more travelers to even more destinations around the world. On Friday, May 27, Turkish Airlines will be inaugurating its 12th US gateway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the arrival located next to baggage claim on the lower-floor of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 27 at 5 p.m. Guests should plan to arrive early as speakers will begin presentations at 4:45 p.m.
The airline plans to service four flights a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Istanbul Airport on a 300-seat Boeing 787-9.
The maiden flight, TK203, is expected to depart Istanbul Airport on May 27 at 2:05 p.m. (local time) and arrive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 27 at 4:15 p.m. (local time).
The first Turkish Airlines flight to take off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be flight TK204 which will depart at 5:45 p.m. and arrive at Istanbul Airport on May 28 at 3:25 p.m. (local time).
“We are proud to open our new Seattle gateway, the first in the Pacific Northwest, as we continue to expand our U.S. presence and global route network," said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, in a release. "We invite Seattle to reconnect with the world and experience our world-class service, award-winning cuisine, and world-famous Turkish hospitality."
The airline carrier flies to 334 destinations in 128 countries, spanning five continents, and its main hub is strategically located to connect to more than 60 destinations within a three-hour flight from Istanbul Airport.
In an era where traveling is still unsure for some, Turkish Airlines ensures health and safety as its utmost priority for its passengers. In 2021, the airline was awarded ‘Diamond Status’ by APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) for its efforts and high standards of cleanliness and sanitation.
In addition to the new gateway, passengers can enjoy hot meals and beverages prepared by Flying Chefs, Versace amenity kits for business class passengers, and Mandarina Duck amenity kits for economy class travelers on long flights.
“Seattle is one of the fastest diversifying regions in the country, with over a quarter of our residents foreign-born. Turkish Airlines will expand connections to destinations throughout Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe,” said Lance Lyttle, Managing Director of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in a release. “On top of that, Istanbul is an exciting city and a must on any traveler’s bucket list.”