Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has acquired for $34.8 million a 137,266-square-foot industrial property in Tukwila.
This widens Dalfen’s Seattle-area footprint to about 850,000 square feet.
The property, which hosts the Olympic Logistics Center, was sourced off-market through an existing broker relationship and is completely leased to manufacturing company Rainier Industries, the release said.
"Olympic Logistics Center's highly infill location will always be in demand,” Dalfen’s west region market officer Rich Weiss said in the release. “Proximity to both Seattle and Tacoma makes it a key last mile property in a rapidly growing market. With population growth 56 percent higher than average for the top 100 MSAs, Dalfen plans to continue its expansion in the Seattle market."