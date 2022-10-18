The Russell Family Foundation (TRFF) has announced its commitment to achieve net zero by 2030, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its entire portfolio.
As part of its commitment, TRFF also is signing on to the UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA).
NZAOA is a member-led initiative of institutional investors committed to transitioning their investment portfolios to net zero GHG emissions by 2050. TRFF said in a release that it has conducted a baseline of its existing portfolio and is in the process of setting interim emissions reduction targets. It plans to publicly report its progress over time.
This commitment is a natural next step for TRFF, the release said. As an original signatory to the DivestInvest Philanthropy Pledge in 2014, TRFF joined 50 other foundations to sign the pledge, divesting $10 million of the investment portfolio from fossil fuel-related investments. This marked the beginning of a growing movement for TRFF and others.
“This is a critical next step for TRFF that builds upon our long history of impact- and mission-aligned investing supporting people and communities,” said TRFF CEO Kathleen Simpson in a prepared statement. “As we continue to listen to the needs of the communities we serve, the climate crisis deserves our full attention.”