The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $970,000 in Clean Energy Fund grants to five projects that will support electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the state.
Eligible applicants for this first round of current funding through the Electrification of Transportation Systems program were local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, small utilities, and state agencies. Commerce initially received 23 applications in a two-phase review process that resulted in the selection of the projects for the funding. Recipients included:
Cowlitz Indian Tribe, Cowlitz County
Nisqually Tribe, Thurston County
Nisqually Indian Tribe and the Port of Olympia partnership, Thurston County
Squaxin Island Tribe, Mason and Clallam counties
Yakama Power in Whitman, Garfield, Adams, Spokane, Lincoln, and Asotin counties
Visit the Department of Commerce site for additional details on the projects. A second round of grant applications, which closed March 6, is currently being reviewed.