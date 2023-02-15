Tacoma’s Downtown On the Go is inviting community members to attend a free panel event Feb. 24 that will break down the causes of traffic violence, its real human impacts, and how institutions are working to stop it.
The Friday Forum panel event will be held from 12-1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma's 4702 S. 19th St. headquarters and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Dr. Anthony Chen of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Carrie Wilhelm of the City of Tacoma, and Noah Struthers of 2nd Cycle. Tanisha Jumper of Tacoma Public Schools will moderate.
Register in advance for either in-person or virtual participation here. A Q&A will be available for both in-person and virtual attendees at the end of the forum. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the forum. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum series is a space to discuss transportation issues and opportunities in Tacoma, to recognize challenges facing downtown commuters and residents, and to learn about new ideas in the transportation world, a release said.