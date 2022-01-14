TractionSpace, a digital content and mentorship-driven workspace in downtown Tacoma, has rolled out two new services to help small business owners with bookkeeping, IT security, help desk tasks.
The services are the result of new partnerships with online bookkeeping provider KAP and antivirus solutions provider Tech Masters. The services are available to all members of TractionSpace.
As TractionSpace continues to grow, business owners can expect additional service offerings, like marketing and telecom services, in the future.
“Our goal is to be a high-quality provider of essential services for small businesses. These services will enable business owners to take some tasks off their plate, leaving them with more time to concentrate on running their business," said TractionSpace CEO and partner Don Morrison in a prepared statement.