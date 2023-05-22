The Association of Washington Business Institute, the Washington Roundtable, and the Thurston Chamber are partnering to bring together business owners and community members to help shape the future vision for the state's economy.
The public is invited to attend the "Washington in the Making 2040" town hall meeting scheduled from 12-1:30 p.m. on May 23 at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus.
During the meeting, Association of Washington Business President and CEO Kris Johnson will share the initiative's vision and will lead a facilitated discussion about the future of Washington's economy.
Attendance is free, but advance registration is recommended. A light lunch will be provided. Click here to register.