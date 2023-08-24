The Governor’s Mansion Foundation is resuming tours of the Georgian-style home starting Sept. 13.
The 1908 Mansion is the oldest building on Olympia’s Capitol Campus. During the tours, which are hosted by GMF volunteer docents, visitors can explore the first floor of the mansion’s permanent collection of antique furnishings and Northwest artwork, a release said.
There will be four, 30-minutes tours (10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m) offered on Sept. 13. The morning tours will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each tour is open to 20 guests.
October, November, and December dates are yet to be decided.
For reservations, visit the Department of Enterprise Services website to complete an online mansion tour request form. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance.