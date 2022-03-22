Titus-Will Automotive Group has announced the launch of a new online car-buying solution designed to help consumers find and buy pre-owned vehicles within 15 minutes.
"Titus-Will Automotive Group is excited to launch a fast and easy fully-digital solution to the South Puget Sound region and demonstrate that ‘online to your driveway’ within 72 hours is possible,” said Trevor Will, general manager at Titus-Will Automotive Group, in a prepared statement. “We look forward to offering our neighbors a completely online retail experience, backed by the customer-service excellence we have demonstrated for over 80 years at our family-owned and -operated dealerships. By offering consumers alternatives to the traditional car shopping model our hope is a new group of buyers will support our local business."
The new CarBreezy solution is powered by the Cox Automotive Esntial Commerce platform. In addition to being able to move through the purchase process online in as little as 15 minutes, CarBreezy customers will also get:
- Automated financing (including financing approval)
- Transparent pricing
- Intuitive aftermarket product and insurance offerings
- Competitive, trusted trade-in values backed by Kelley Blue Book
- Safe and secure environment to complete and sign deal paperwork and make payments remotely
- Delivery to the consumer’s preferred location within 72 hours