This year’s Regional Forecast & Innovation Expo will focus on workforce development and education as the future of economic development.
The Expo is scheduled to be held Dec. 2 at the Great Wolf Lodge. This year’s keynote is Ali Modarres from the University of Washington Tacoma. Modarres is the Dean of the School of Urban Studies and the Assistant Chancellor for Community Engagement at the University of Washington Tacoma.
The event marks the 13th anniversary of five economic development agencies collaborating to create the conference, which focuses on economic vitality and community development as it is today and as it will be tomorrow.
