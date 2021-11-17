COVID-19 economic recovery initiative Thurston Strong announced in a release this week that there is now available a new round of grant assistance for small businesses, food system entities, and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
“This round of funding provides an extended bridge to sustain our entrepreneurial and employment tapestry while adding capacity for entities that continue to answer the call for emergency assistance,” the release said.
The business and nonprofit-focused grants are funded by Thurston County through a portion of its federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) allocation. The business and food-system grants are administered by the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) while the nonprofit grants are administered by the Community Foundation (CF), according to the release.
Get additional information about eligibility and applications at the links below: