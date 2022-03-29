Almost 100 businesses applied for a Thurston County Green designation this year. At the county chamber's April 13 forum, set for 11 a.m. at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake, winners will be announced and celebrated.
One of the keynote speakers, Adrian Rodriguez, is Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) senior vice president of Regulatory and Strategy. At PSE, Rodriguez leads the company’s clean energy strategy, regulatory and government affairs, resources planning, new product development, and energy efficiency.
At the forum, Rodriguez plans to discuss PSE’s goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045 and the changing dynamics of providing utilities and energy to communities and businesses.
The Thurston Green Committee will also be highlighting a few organizations for their outstanding sustainability efforts. These organizations are:
- Capital Mall in Olympia
- Holy Lamb Organics in Oakville
- Dancing Goats Coffee in Olympia
- City of Tumwater
Designation-awardees are encouraged to arrive at 11 a.m. for a Green Business Expo. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register here.