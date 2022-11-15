The Thurston Economic Development Council, in partnership with the Nisqually Tribe, is surveying the local business community to better understand the gaps in local broadband infrastructure and evaluate the need of fiberoptic expansion throughout Thurston County.
According to the Thurston EDC, the survey is the first step in unlocking millions of dollars in federal infrastructure investment for Thurston County.
With a successful survey of need, the county can begin modernizing local infrastructure to meet the needs and demands of today's economy. Click here to begin the survey.
Survey participants will need to take an internet speed test to measure their upload and download speeds. The resulting upload and download speed results will be input in questions No. 1 and No. 2 of the survey. Click here to measure internet speeds.