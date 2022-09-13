Following a 10-month process, the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) has named Heidi McCutcheon to serve as operations director.
McCutcheon will assume her new role Oct. 5.
Previously, McCutcheon spent 12 years as president and CEO of the Shelton-Mason Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, the Business Examiner named McCutcheon a 40 Under 40 honoree.
As operations director for the EDC, McCutcheon will focus on implementing the EDC’s mission: providing businesses with technical help; recruiting investment; and expanding markets, according to a release.
“We are fortunate to have Heidi join us,” said Michael Cade, Thurston EDC executive director, in a prepared statement. “Heidi’s economic development expertise, leadership and vision make her the ideal addition to our team. I am excited to work with her and have her bring her expertise to the region.”
McCutcheon has served on several boards and committees, including the Western Association of Chamber Executives, Washington Association of Chamber Executives, ESD 113 Capital STEM Alliance Steering Committee, Mason General Hospital Foundation Board, and several other community building boards.