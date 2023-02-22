The Thurston Economic Development Council has published its most recent Economic Vitality Index, which features strategic insights and practical advice for business owners, first-time home buyers, and any resident looking to stay ahead of changes and shifts in the economy.
For the past 15 years, EDC has published the Economic Vitality Index, which is a comprehensive report that highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the economy present and future.
The Thurston Economic Vitality Index is published twice a year — in the middle of the year with a truncated report, and at the end of the year. The document, presented at the Regional Economic Forecast and Innovation Expo at the end of the year, is created with two major components. The first is the leading indicator economic vitality index, inclusive of the CEO Confidence Survey; the second is the Consumer Confidence report.
The 2022 report was published with the support of the Port of Olympia and South Puget Sound Community College.