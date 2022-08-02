Courtesy of the Thurston EDC
Courtesy of the Thurston EDC

Organizations that have shown perseverance and the ability to thrive in today’s ever-changing business climate were honored by the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) at a recent Hootenanny event.

The gathering, which was held in Lacey last month, featured food and drinks, games, live music, and entertainment like the hippity-hop races with local celebrities. It also celebrated several Thurston County businesses with the Economic Courage Awards. 

What is economic courage? Economic courage could be defined as a leader, a business, nonprofit, and or organization that, while facing economic uncertainty and a retraction of “business as usual,” took extraordinary steps to provide a service, a product, and or a support service that made a positive impact to the community and or employees of their organization, a release said. They showed the ability to adapt, change, and thrive during a time of uncertainty.

The 2022 Economic Courage Award Winners were:

  • Olympia Farmers Market (Agricultural Business),
  • Shiplap Quilt Shop and Coffee House (New Business),
  • Northwest Cooperative Development Center (Nonprofit Business),
  • Van Tuinen Art (Small Business), and
  • Crown Beverage Packaging North America (Large Business).

Tags

Recommended for you