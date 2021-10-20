The visitor and convention bureau Experience Olympia & Beyond announced recently the opening of nominations for the Thurston County Tourism Awards.
Four awards will ultimately be awarded to the people who have played an important role in uniting the community and exhibiting exceptional hospitality to visitors.
“Our region is vibrant with travel and tourism offerings because of dedicated community members and a talented hospitality industry that has given so much to Thurston County,” said Annette Pitts, CEO of Experience Olympia & Beyond, in a prepared statement. “We look forward to honoring and recognizing the leaders and trailblazers in our community once again through this annual awards program.”
A new award — the Patrick Knutson Tourism Legend Award — has been added this year. This honor will highlight people with special leadership, innovation, and stewardship skills in the hospitality industry.
The other awards include the Community Unity Award for collaboration and regionalism, the Tourism Visionary Award for continuous commitment and innovation, and the Excellence in Hospitality Award for consistently going above and beyond for visitors.
The nomination window ends Nov. 5. Winners will be selected by an advisory committee and announced at the annual Sate of Tourism meeting Nov. 18.
For more information, and to cast your nomination, visit here.