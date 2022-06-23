The Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) is inviting the community to attend this year’s Hootenanny July 19 at the Thurston EDC Center for Business & Innovation in Lacey.
The Hootenanny — an outdoor, casual BBQ — will run from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $50.
The event looks to celebrate the resiliency of the business community and includes the presentation of the Economic Courage awards. Attendees also can enjoy games, live music from Runaway Train, BBQ from Southbay Dickerson’s, and local beer.
Economic Courage awards will go to businesses who have shown creativity, tenacity, and grit while overcoming the challenges of 2021. Anyone may nominate a business by visiting here.
Click here for more information on the Hootenanny and to register for the event.