Thurston County is seeking public input on its plans to expand the board of commissioners from three to five elected members. A public hearing is slated for July 19 at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 280, at 2 p.m.
Now through July 19, the county is seeking public comment on its plans to place the proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot.
If voters approve the proposition Nov. 8, county manager Ramiro Chavez said he would bring an ordinance to the board by the end of the year that would establish five new commissioner districts. An election for two new members would then take place in 2023.
Drawing the new districts would involve forming a three-member redistricting committee consisting of the Chair of each commission and the county auditor.
The county expects the Port of Olympia to issue a similar ballot proposition to expand its membership from three to five as well so the districts can be aligned.
If the Port's proposition does not pass, the committee may recommend the Port Commission abstain from approving the newly created districts. If both pass, both commissions would then approve the new districts separately.