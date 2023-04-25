Spotlight on ... Thurston County

“Start a business; grow your business.” These are words Thurston County takes to heart as it develops and nurtures a diverse economy fueled by the passion, drive, and entrepreneurial spirit of its small-business owners.
In fact, Thurston County strives to provide community members looking to start or grow their small business a collaborative system of resources unlike any other in the state.
“When we created the Center for Business & Innovation … it was specifically to address the needs of entrepreneurs and business startups, to make sure they had a home for (their businesses),” said Michael Cade, executive director of the Thurston Economic Development Council. “Thurston County wanted to have a strong, diverse economy, and we wanted to grow it from (within) ourselves. … The idea was we wanted to take care of our own.”
In collaboration with the Thurston EDC and South Puget Sound Community College, CB&I today provides a variety of free and low-cost resources — including advising, business training, financial training, funding, and more — to help community members start and grow a business.
CB&I operates at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus. The Thurston EDC, Washington Center for Women in Business, and the Small Business Development Center operate in the same space, creating a hub for new business owners and entrepreneurs.
This has resulted in a strong network of resources for small, local businesses, whether they’re just getting started or are established and looking to grow. A sampling of resources:
• Business Enterprise Startup Training-Accounting for Startups, which helps new business owners navigate the complexities of accounting and finance.
• Scale-Up Business Training, which focuses on teaching small businesses proven strategies to increase profitability and spur growth.
• Let’s Talk Business, a monthly webinar series presented by the Washington Center for Women in Business.
• Business TuneUp, a workshop-style training for existing businesses in the early growth stages.
• Business Enterprise Startup Training-Branding and Marketing for Startups, which presents an easy-to-use marketing strategy model to help new business owners maximize their marketing efforts.
There’s also the Lacey MakerSpace (LMS), a collaborative partnership between the City of Lacey, CB&I, and Saint Martin’s University. Located on the latter’s campus, the space provides community access to high-tech fabrication tools and instructional training in metalworking, woodworking, textiles, and electronics.
“We’re seeing that flow now where people are making things at the MakerSpace, prototypes, and then coming here (to CB&I) and looking for assistance in starting the actual business,” said Sean Moore, director of CB&I.
The City of Lacey will receive $1 million in federal funding through congressionally directed spending to complete an upgrade and expansion of the creative space.
The City will leverage that by spending $500,000 to expand the space to include innovative manufacturing technologies. According to LMS, the funds will cover much of the cost associated with improving infrastructure necessary to accommodate new equipment. Some is already available to members, including water jet, resin, and selective laser sintering printers, with more to come over the next 18 months.
Thurston County’s efforts to help small businesses survive and thrive appears to be making an impact. Last year, 2,477 businesses leveraged the resources provided through CB&I, according to Cade.
Thurston EDC in the last two years has:
• Provided direct services to more than 10,000 businesses and entrepreneurs and,
• assisted in the launching of more than 125 new businesses.
Economic output totaled more than $374 million.
Among entrepreneurs benefiting is Tevin Campbell, who recently established the Jamaican pop-up kitchen known as Jerk An’ Tingz. The business caters to events, fairs, festivals, and private parties and also offers private chef services.
Campbell was one of 10 recipients of the Thurston Strong Target Zone Startup Grant. The EDC and Thurston Strong — an economic response and recovery initiative that was created in the wake of COVID-19 — launched and recently awarded grants to 10 entrepreneurs looking to open new businesses in the area. Additional recipients included Kawaii Donut House, Miss Priss Lash and Brow Academy, and Bloom and Brew Café, among others.
Thanks to the grant, Campbell was able to secure a food truck. In early February, Campbell celebrated the new truck with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his permanent business location on Water Street Southwest in Olympia.
“My dream was to have a food truck, and possibly a storefront, and the grant just really enabled that to happen, because with my current situation, I didn’t have the credit history to get loans from traditional banks,” said Campbell, who moved from Jamaica to the United States in 2021. “So, the grant really helped to make everything possible to be able to have this food truck right now.”
In addition to applying for the grant, Campbell also leveraged several small-business resources through the CB&I to help ensure his business plan was a success. Looking ahead, Campbell hopes to open a storefront someday.
“I already have a business plan for a storefront. … My goal is to provide something that is unique and something that people can look forward to,” he said, adding it might include a bar and lounge. “People can come there, and it’s family-friendly, nice environment, and very attentive and natural. Bringing that Caribbean flavor and that Jamaican (culture).”
Thurston County, By the Numbers
Population
294,793 (2020)
Population Estimate for 2040
70,700
Median Home Sales Price
$455,000 (2021)
Median Household Income
$75,867 (2016-20)
In 2021, Thurston County’s total employment increased by 4,900 jobs (3%)
Between 2020 and 2021, the greatest percentage increase in jobs was seen in the following sectors:
Information (16%)
Professional, scientific, and technical services (7%)
Administrative and waste services (6%)
SOURCE: THURSTON REGIONAL