Thurston County, Housing Authority of Thurston County, and City of Olympia want to hear from community members who have faced barriers to housing access, such as housing discrimination. Now through Nov. 30, community members are encouraged to participate in an anonymous survey.
The online survey takes about 10 to minutes to complete. Participants will remain anonymous.
The survey closes Nov. 30. City, county and housing authority staff will then use the feedback — alongside demographic, environmental health, school, transit, jobs data, and stakeholder feedback — to guide efforts aimed at mitigating unfair housing practices. The data can help prioritize areas for future funding and inform implementation of Olympia’s Housing Action Plan and other regional housing efforts, a release said.
Click here to learn more and to complete the survey.