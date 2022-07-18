The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has approved Thurston County's plan to locally issue building permits for projects impacting endangered species.
This stamp of approval clears the way for Thurston County to implement its Habitat Conservation Plan in 2023.
Under the new permit plan, projects that impact endangered species in the county will no longer need to acquire a federal permit. This will make it easier and less expensive for projects to comply with the Endangered Species Act, which will help protect endangered native species in the area, such as the Mazama pocket gopher and Taylor’s Checkerspot Butterfly, a release said.
Thurston County’s Habitat Conservation Plan looks to collaborate with landowners and create professionally managed sites where endangered species’ habitats will be protected.
"We are thrilled to reach this point in our collaboration with Thurston County,” said state supervisor with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Brad Thompson in a statement. “Years of hard work have gone into the development of this plan and we’re looking forward to this new chapter in our partnership, one that both protects imperiled species and supports economic growth in the county.”
Learn more about Thurston County’s Habitat Conservation Plan here.