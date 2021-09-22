Thurston County EDC Real Estate Forum Set for Next Month

The Thurston County Economic Development Council will be hosting Oct. 7 its 13th Annual EDC Real Estate Forum virtually. The forum will showcase commercial, retail, and industrial properties as well as provide networking and educational opportunities, according to a release.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Didi Caldwell of Global Location Strategies.
According to the invitation, the forum will include data and trends related to commercial real estate and development, provide latest projections, and highlight what makes Thurston County unique. In attendance will be investors, property owners, government representatives, and others.
Register for the event here.