The Thurston Economic Development Council is seeking nominations for the upcoming Economic Courage awards.
The awards look to recognize businesses and nonprofits that took extraordinary steps to provide services, products, or support during challenging times, a Thurston EDC release said. Head here to submit nominations online.
As previously reported by South Sound Business, a Hootenanny — an outdoor, casual BBQ — will be held July 19 at the Thurston EDC Center for Business & Innovation in Lacey to celebrate the awards. The cost is $50.
"Let's come together to celebrate these trailblazers who have embraced change, defied the odds, and continued to make a difference," the release said.