The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend its 118th Annual Meeting. The gathering will feature a keynote from business owner Ginny Burton, who will share her story of overcoming addiction, homelessness, and incarceration to achieve academic and entrepreneurial success.
The annual meeting is bringing together business leaders, elected officials, and community members to celebrate the achievements of the past year and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the region, a release said.
The program also will include a passing of the gavel from the outgoing board chair, Michelle Wickett, to the incoming board chair, Trenton Fluetsch.
This year’s event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 17 at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Visit the chamber website to register.
"We are thrilled to have Ginny Burton as our keynote speaker for this year's Annual Meeting," said David Schaffert, president and CEO of the Thurston County Chamber, in a prepared statement. "Her story is about overcoming insurmountable odds and we learn from her path of perseverance to help. We look forward to hearing her message of hope and reform."