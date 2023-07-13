The Thurston County Chamber is hosting on July 19 a forum to shed light on the impact Joint Base Lewis McChord has on the Pierce and Thurston County region.
The forum, The Backyard Giant: The Impact of Joint Base Lewis McChord on the Regional Economy, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake.
Attendees will hear from Bill Adamson, program director for the South Sound Military and Communities Partnership, and Doug Mah, representing the Chamber's Public Policy Division. Together, they'll discuss a recent study outlining the impact of JBLM on the local economy.
The study found that the base is responsible for 85,400 jobs, and that JBLM's presence injects $5.3 billion in new and sustained labor income, bolstering the economic stability of the area. The base additionally generates $5.7 billion in economic output, providing a substantial boost to various industry sectors.