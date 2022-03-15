The Thurston Chamber Foundation is inviting area parents and students to its Find Your Future event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 19 at Capital High School.
The one-day career exploration event will feature various industry professionals from sectors such as health care, aerospace engineering, video and graphic design, green economy, and more.
The event is a partnership between the Thurston County Chamber Foundation and Career Connect Washington, North Thurston Public Schools, Olympia School District, Rainier School District, Rochester School District, Tumwater School District, Yelm Community Schools, and New Market Skills Center.
Find Your Future is free to attend and those interested can find more information here.