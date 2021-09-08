Thurston County Chamber, Express Employment Professionals Seeking Nominations for Boss of the Year Award

The Thurston County Chamber and Express Employment Professionals announced in a release this week that it is seeking nominations for the Chamber’s Boss of the Year Award for 2021.
Criteria are based on exceptional leadership in the workplace through innovation, vision, execution, ethics, communication, service, and/or knowledge, the release stated. The release added that finalists will be interviewed by Saint Martin University business students, who will pass along the data to the selection committee.
The honoree will be recognized at the Chamber’s December Forum at the Olympia Hotel Dec. 8.
If you think your boss deserves to be recognized for their leadership, fill out the nomination form here by Oct. 22.