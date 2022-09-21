The Thurston Chamber Foundation is hosting Oct. 12, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., the Future of Work Summit and Expo at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake.
The one-day event — which is open to the public — will feature a keynote address from Business Leaders United (BLU) for Workforce Partnerships director Jeffrey Connor-Naylor and will emphasize ways to mitigate workforce challenges.
“For the last two years, the most pressing concern of business owners is finding talent to fill open positions,” said chamber president and CEO David Schaffert. “We developed the Future of Work Summit to bring together business, education, and policymakers to gather tools, nurture relationships, and develop strategies to innovate the workplace in our region.”
