The Thurston County Chamber is recognizing on Dec. 8 six individuals for its annual Boss of the Year celebration. In partnership with Express Employment Professionals, this award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership in the workplace through innovation, communication, vision, and performance.
The event will be held during Thurston Chamber’s Forum at the Olympia Hotel at Capital Lake. It will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a plated lunch and recognition. The official program will start at 12 p.m. Click here to make a reservation to attend.
“For over 11 years, we’ve recognized outstanding leaders in the workplace. What makes this award unique is that nominations come from the leader’s direct reports. In the lab of actual workplaces, around 15 students from Saint Martin’s University examined a dozen finalists to uncover what makes these bosses excel in leading their teams. The student’s analysis is incorporated into the selection process for the 2021 Boss of the Year Awards,” said Reid Bates, owner at Express Employment Professionals, in a prepared statement.
This year, Boss of the Year honorable mentions are:
Ron Thomas, Thomas Architecture Studios;
Gergen Robinson and Davina Clardy, John L. Scott Talent Group; and
Harold Carr, Law Offices of Harold Carr
The 2021 Boss of the Year honorees are:
Nicole Andres, Nicole’s Bar;
Dana Hanson, Thurston County Juvenile Probation; and
Bob Iyall, Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation