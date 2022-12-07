For the last decade, the Thurston County Chamber has hand-selected a cohort of community leaders to recognize for their trailblazing leadership and workplace rapport.
This year, the chamber has selected six people it felt stood apart from the rest.
For 2022, the Boss of the Year honorable mentions are:
- Austin Sutherland, The Landall Group LLC;
- Carly Colgan, South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity; and
- Jeremy Scott, Lincoln Creek Lumber
The 2022 Boss of the Year honorees are:
- Elizabeth Cooper, Home Street Bank;
- Michael Strub, LOTT Clean Water Alliance; and
- Terrence “TJ” O’Reilly, South Sound Behavioral Hospital
“For over 10 years, we’ve recognized outstanding leaders in the workplace," Reid Bates, Owner of Express Employment Professionals said. This award is unique because nominations come from the leaders' direct reports. In the lab of actual workplaces, around 25 students from Saint Martin’s University are examining a dozen finalists to uncover what makes these bosses excel in leading their teams. The student’s analysis is incorporated into the 2022 Boss of the Year Awards selection process."
All six people will be recognized and celebrated at the Thurston Chamber’s Forum Dec, 14 at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., there will be a lunch buffet followed by the recognition ceremony at noon.
To make a reservation to attend, register online here.