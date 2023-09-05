In our Three to See column, we share three networking, professional development, and business-related events to help grow your business, brand, or self.
Publish Your Website in 60 Minutes
11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. | Sept. 7 | Virtual
A business isn’t a business until its website is live. Join the Washington Women’s Business Center for this virtual website-publishing event. Attendees first must enroll in the Empower by GoDaddy program, complete the kick-off survey, and redeem the free code given at the end of the survey. During the event, attendees will be guided through the GoDaddy website builder while asking questions of available experts. More information and a registration link can be found here.
Wednesday Webinars with SBA Seattle: SBA Loans 101
10-11 a.m. | Sept. 13 | Virtual
Whether a business needs $1,000 or $1 million in startup money, it can be overwhelming to apply for a small-business loan. To address this trepidation, the Small Business Administration Seattle district office is hosting a regular SBA Loans 101 webinar. This particular iteration will be led by Janie Sacco, SBA Seattle’s outreach and marketing specialist, who has been in banking since 1975 in the greater Puget Sound market. Visit SBA's website to register in advance.
Military Affairs Forum
8-9:30 a.m. | Sept. 19 | La Quinta Inn and Suites, Tacoma
This recurring Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber event is a chance for local businesses and community members to connect with military members from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to share updates, network, and listen to a keynote speaker. This month, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the new 62nd Air Wing Commander. Admission at the door is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers, while military members in uniform are free. Contact janiceh@tacomachamber.org for advance registration.