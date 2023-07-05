Grow with a Pro
9-10 a.m. | July 11 | Virtual
Got a business idea with no idea where to begin? Got a business with room to grow? Whatever stage of growth, consider this quarterly Grow with a Pro event from Business Impact NW. Each event will feature a panel of experts who can speak on the topics of finance, insurance, tax, and legal issues. Come with questions for the speakers, and don’t forget paper and a pen to take lots of notes. Register in advance here.
Small Business Help Desk
1-3 p.m. | Aug. 2 | Kent Library, Kent
Whether it’s a small-business owner who is looking for advice for an already-thriving enterprise or an entrepreneur who doesn’t know where to start, the Small Business Help Desk at the Kent Library is a fountain of knowledge. The event provides free, in-person business coaching by counselors from local businesses. Can’t make it this month? The Help Desk is hosted regularly on the third Monday of each month. Visit the library and head here to register in advance.
Women’s Sphere of Influence
Noon-1 p.m. | Aug. 10 | 809 Legion Way S.E., Olympia
Hosted by the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Sphere of Influence Networking Group works to unite influential Thurston County women in business to network and share insights and expertise. Register in advance online for this free event at thurstonchamber.com. Can’t make it? Not a problem; this is a regular event that meets in the same location twice monthly.