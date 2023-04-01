How to Get the Best Employees to Stay as Long as Possible
10-10:30 a.m. | April 4 | Virtual
Small-business owners, leaders, and managers who experience higher-than-average employee turnover might benefit from this half-hour information session on employee retention. Join leadership coach Michael Lin for a virtual webinar that will focus on how to cultivate trust and keep employees, and what to do if your best employee decides to part ways. Tickets to this event are $16.99 and are available via Eventbrite.
Olympia Business TuneUp: Accounting
April 12-13 | 4220 Sixth Ave. S.E., Lacey
Presented by the Thurston Economic Development Council’s Center for Business & Innovation, these workshops are focused on uplifting existing businesses in early growth stages. While some workshops focus on things such as marketing and human resources, this event is geared toward accounting. Attendees will learn all things QuickBooks, including how to set up accounts, integrate third-party apps, and create financial statements. More information is available here.
Spring 2023 Technology Career and Internship Fair
11 a.m.-3 p.m. | April 19 | UW Tacoma
Looking to transition into the competitive and highly sought-after technology sector? Open to students and alumni, this career and internship fair held annually at the University of Washington Tacoma’s William W. Philip Hall might be just the ticket for industry opportunities. Likewise, employers looking for well-educated and diverse talent might consider registering to host a table at the fair ($300 for for-profit businesses, $100 for nonprofit organizations and government agencies).