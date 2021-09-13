The Tidy-Up Tacoma 2021 Initiative Kicks Off

A new clean-up program initiated by Mayor Victoria Woodards and the Tacoma City Council, Tidy-Up Tacoma, kicks off in the city today and will continue through November.
The program entails City crew members work in the Neighborhood Business Districts and the city’s six gateway signs to pick up litter/debris, remove graffiti, sweep streets, manage vegetation, and more.
The City has partnered with the Washington State Department of Transportation to assist with the clean-up of the shoulders off I-705, SR509, and SR7 between I-5 and South 38th Street. A recent statement from the City explained that the initiative is implemented to counter some of the effects of COVID-19 on area businesses.
“As visitors return to business districts, the City wants to ensure that shoppers, diners, and patrons encounter an environment that reflects the pride and care that each Tacoma business has put into persisting through COVID-19,” said Woodards.
The Tidy-Up Tacoma 2021 Initiative has four main areas of focus: Neighborhood Business Districts; gateways leading into Tacoma; promoting resources for community clean-ups; and coordination with volunteers from neighborhood councils and business district associations.
According to the City’s statement, Tacoma already has a variety of programs and services in place to promote community clean-ups. These efforts include the Call-2-Haul program, Adopt-a-Spot, Neighborhood Litter Patrol, and more. To find a full list of programs and services, visit here.
For the full schedule and additional resources on the Tidy-Up Tacoma 2021 Initiative, visit here or TacomaFIRST 311 Customer Support Center by dialing 311 within Tacoma city limits or (253) 591-5000 from anywhere else.