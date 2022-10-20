In partnership with Brave New World Enterprises and the Washington State Department of Commerce, The Shyan Selah Foundation recently announced the relaunch of The Artist Workshop, which is designed to cultivate and develop aspiring artists and creative entrepreneurs from the Northwest.
Now through June 2023, monthly workshops will be held in Federal Way — the hometown of musical artist Shyan Selah — with plans for a large-scale talent show in July 2023. As an organization designed to empower and uplift marginalized youth, the Shyan Selah Foundation said that, due to its partnership with the Department of Commerce, up to 250 participants will receive complimentary access to all workshops and events, according to a release.
The program, inspired by the real-life experiences of Shyan Selah, will produce a monthly series featuring the fundamental elements of the global entertainment industries including music, TV and film, digital tech and social media, fashion, and professional sports industries for 14- to 21-year-old participants.
Every month, participants will be able to listen and join in on conversations with a panel of experts. Featured guest speakers will include Grammy-winning mix engineer Neal H. Pogue (Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat); screenwriter Kirkland Morris (BMF, Powerbook IV: Force); Jay Warsinske (founder of the IndiePower); film and music director Martin Guigui (Beneath the Darkness, 9-11); and Eddie Levert, Jr. (president of Levert Entertainment).