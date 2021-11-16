The Russell Family Foundation has named 13 local grassroots leaders from Tacoma and Pierce County who are participating in the ninth cohort of the Jane’s Fellowship Program (JFP), a 12-month program from the foundation that focuses on leadership development and experiential learning.
JFP Class 9, which runs through September 2022, is made up of a diverse mix of people focused on a variety of issues and causes, from helping young men leave gangs to ensuring high school students have equity. Other areas of focus include peace, racial equity, immigration reform, criminal justice, agriculture, and the arts.
“We are honored to work with this year’s cohort and continue our commitment to encourage and support the work of grassroots and community-centered leaders in Pierce County,” said Necashaw Montgomery, The Russell Family Foundation’s program manager, in a prepared statement. “We are inspired by JFP Class 9’s efforts to support their communities, especially during the pandemic, and look forward to the key learnings and insights they will share with one another as we go through the 12-month program.”
