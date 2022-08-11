The Russell Family Foundation is now accepting applications for its 10th iteration of the Jane’s Fellowship Program.
The year-long program aims to bring together a diverse group of local leaders to deepen their leadership skills, expand their perspectives, and encourage equitable collaborations, according to the foundation’s website. To be eligible, applicants need to be a Pierce County resident, 24 or older, and able to commit to the scheduled activities throughout the program’s duration.
The latest edition of the program goes from January-December 2023, with cohort members meeting two times a month on top of other regularly scheduled activities. Between 13-15 fellows will ultimately be selected. Each will receive an $8,500 stipend to honor the time investment required by program participation, the foundation’s website said.
Applications are due Oct. 5.
