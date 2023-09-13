Local environmental consulting firm Riley Group Inc. recently announced its expansion into the South Sound region alongside the purchase of a second office location in Tacoma.
The firm’s newly acquired second office is situated at 708 Broadway, also known as the historic Passages Building (originally named the Abbott Building). The building, five stories tall and 42,000 square feet, is located across from Old City Hall and McMenamins Elks Temple.
According to a release from the Riley Group Inc., the team is looking forward to integrating its office into the local community and establishing new connections and collaborations.
