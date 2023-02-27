The Living Taproom, a self-serve taproom owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Colin and Andria Wunder, officially opened its doors in Tacoma’s Brewery Blocks downtown late last month.
The Living Taproom, located at 2101 S C St., features beer, wine, cider, and other non-alcoholic options on tap.
The venture started as a vision that evolved from a trip to the Midwest. The Wunders visited a self-serve taproom while vacationing and fell in love with the idea of patrons creating their own tasting experience.
“It was the first time we had ever seen anything like it,” Andria said at the time. “We thought it was the coolest experience and it really stuck with us. We decided to do our own, put our own spin on it, and bring it to Washington.”