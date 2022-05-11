Courtesy of the Evergreen State College via Facebook

The Evergreen State College has announced that it is among the 21 Washington State entities selected by the Department of Natural Resources to receive a 2022 Community Forestry Assistance Grant.

“This grant will support the development of a campus stewardship action plan for the care and management of nearly 700 acres of undeveloped ecological reserves on the Olympia campus,” said Evergreen director of sustainability Scott Morgan in a press statement.

Evergreen's $17,290.00 grant, which is administered through the Urban and Community Forestry Program, will fund a research position for one grad student who will collaborate with Morgan, a stewardship committee, and the community on a vision for the college’s forested areas.

This marks the largest Urban and Community Forestry grant funding cycle in the Department of Natural Resources’ history. The total available funds equal $550,000. Of this, $405,893 will fund tree inventories, canopy analyses, and planning projects. A second $143,425 pool will fund urban forestry policy work, tree planting and restoration, education initiatives, and more.