The Evergreen State College has announced that it is among the 21 Washington State entities selected by the Department of Natural Resources to receive a 2022 Community Forestry Assistance Grant.
“This grant will support the development of a campus stewardship action plan for the care and management of nearly 700 acres of undeveloped ecological reserves on the Olympia campus,” said Evergreen director of sustainability Scott Morgan in a press statement.
Evergreen's $17,290.00 grant, which is administered through the Urban and Community Forestry Program, will fund a research position for one grad student who will collaborate with Morgan, a stewardship committee, and the community on a vision for the college’s forested areas.
This marks the largest Urban and Community Forestry grant funding cycle in the Department of Natural Resources’ history. The total available funds equal $550,000. Of this, $405,893 will fund tree inventories, canopy analyses, and planning projects. A second $143,425 pool will fund urban forestry policy work, tree planting and restoration, education initiatives, and more.