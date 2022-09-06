The BECU Foundation announced recently the 2022 honorees of the Green Equity Initiative.
The initiative, which is in its first year, commits a maximum of $875,000 to support environmental sustainability through green workforce development and entrepreneurship, a release said.
“Through our Green Equity Initiative, we are aligning the BECU Foundation's giving efforts with nonprofits dedicated to positive long-term environmental impacts,” said Gloria Dixon, BECU’s director of Philanthropy and executive director of the BECU Foundation, in the release. “Our members, employees and communities care about environmental action, which makes supporting sustainability a natural next step in our philanthropic strategy."
Nine local nonprofits — who submitted ideas through an invitation-only process — were awarded between $50,000 and $150,000 for their sustainability-minded projects.
